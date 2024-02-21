Advertisement

Former Indian cricket team batsman Manoj Tiwary revealed how a disagreement with then-captain Gautam Gambhir led to his departure from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tiwary played a pivotal role for KKR from 2010 to 2013, notably scoring the winning boundary in the franchise's inaugural IPL title victory under Gambhir's leadership.

Manoj Tiwary reveals intriguing story about Gautam Gambhir

In an interview with Anandabazar Patrika following his retirement from domestic cricket, Manoj Tiwary disclosed that his association with KKR would likely have extended for 2-3 more years if the altercation with Gautam Gambhir had not occurred, potentially resulting in increased financial gains for him.

Reflecting on the incident, Tiwary admitted to a heated confrontation with Gambhir in the dressing room, which remained undisclosed at the time. Despite his contribution to KKR's success in 2012, Tiwary's relationship with Gambhir soured further in 2013, leading to his eventual departure from the team.

“During my stint with KKR, I had a big fight with Gambhir in the dressing room. That never came to light. KKR became the champion in 2012. At that time, I managed to hit the boundary and the team won. That gave me a chance to play for the team one more year. Had I not fought with Gambhir in 2013, maybe I would have played for another 2-3 years. That means the amount I was supposed to get as per the contract would have gone up. Bank balance would have strengthened. But I never thought about that,” Manoj Tiwary said.

Previously, Tiwary had voiced his discontentment towards MS Dhoni, attributing the decline of his international career to the former captain. Tiwary expressed his frustration, questioning why he was overlooked for selection despite scoring a century, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were persisted with despite their lackluster performances.

"When I had completed playing 65 first-class matches, my batting average was around 65. The Australia team had toured India then, and I had scored 130 in Chennai in a friendly game, then I scored 93 against England in a friendly game. I was very close, but they picked Yuvraj Singh instead. So Test cap and the fact that I was ignored after getting the Man of the Match award for scoring a hundred...I was ignored for 14 straight matches. When self-confidence is at its peak and someone destroys that, then that player is finished. Confidence is everything for a player, in any profession," Tiwary said.

"Yes, MS Dhoni was the captain. If I get the opportunity to ask the question, I will ask him why I was dropped from the team after scoring the century, especially in that tour of Australia where nobody was scoring runs, neither Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Suresh Raina. I have nothing to lose now," he added.



