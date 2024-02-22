Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 07:27 IST

'I have got no idea': Ben Stokes stumped after observing Ranchi pitch ahead of 4th IND vs ENG Test

England skipper Ben Stokes was left confused after seeing the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi ahead of the India vs England 4th Test match in the five-match series.

Pavitra Shome
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes with the ball in hand at the IND vs ENG Test match in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Cricket Team and England have arrived in Ranchi and have been going through training ahead of the 4th IND vs ENG Test match. The upcoming match-up will be crucial for Englans as they have lost two back-to-back matches to India. The Rajkot Test could be their most epic red-ball loss in the red-ball format, and they will look to make a rebound. But when English all-rounder and skipper Ben Stokes saw the pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, he was left flabbergasted.

Also Read: Ben Duckett ROASTED by Michael Clarke over 'England deserve credit for India's aggressive cricket'

Ben Stokes baffled after observing Ranchi Pitch ahead of IND vs ENG Test match

Ben Stokes, the captain of England, expressed his confusion over the pitch for the fourth Test match that will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi against India, saying he had no idea how it would perform. The 32-year-old claimed that although the track seemed to have a lot of grass, a closer inspection revealed plenty of cracks.

"I've never seen something like that before. I have got no idea so I don't know what could happen. If you looked down one side of opposite ends it just looked different to what I am used to seeing, especially out in India.

"It looked green and grassy up in the changing rooms, but then you go out there it looked different: very dark and crumbly and quite a few cracks in it," England skipper Ben Stokes said as quoted by BBC Sport.

England skipper Ben Stokes reacts to a close call in the field in the 2nd day of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match in Rajkot | Image: BCCI 

England was triumphant in the opening match of the series as the Hyderabad pitch made a significant turn in their favour. But the Visakhapatnam and Rajkot Tests were crucial for the host team as they picked up two vital wins against the visitors. It is yet to be seen what Ben Stokes and the management will do in order to make use of the cracks and the greens. 

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar visits Aman Setu in J-K's Uri

The IND vs ENG series currently stands at 2-1, with England aiming to bounce back into the game and pick a win to draw the series. But the hosts, the Indian Cricket Team, will look to pick another win and eventually win the series. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 07:27 IST

