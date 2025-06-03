'He Hasn't Done Anything': Aakash Chopra Bashes RCB All-Rounder Liam Livingstone Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final Against PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are going into their fourth Indian Premier League final as they get ready to take on Punjab Kings. Both teams are eyeing their first ever IPL title as two trophyless teams head into the final of the Indian Premier League. The final is all set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the match expected to be a high scoring affair with the flat tracks that are available in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra bashed RCB all-rounder Liam Livingstone for not performing in the 2025 season.

Aakash Chopra's Unfiltered Take On Liam Livingstone

Ahead of the Indian Premier League final, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his YouTube channel to share his views on the IPL 2025 summit clash. In his video, Aakash Chopra bashed Liam Livingstone as he claims that the English all-rounder has not done anything. He also stated that he hopes Tim David becomes available for the match.

"I won't say anything about Liam Livingstone because he hasn't done anything worth talking about, let's be honest. I am hoping that Tim David becomes available. If he is available, make Liam Livingstone sit out. Then the team will become extremely strong. Mayank Agarwal hasn't played too many matches. So it won't be right to talk too much about him," said Aakash Chopra in the YouTube video.

RCB And PBKS Eyeing Maiden IPL Title