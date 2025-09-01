Aakash Chopra Raises Questions On Rishabh Pant's Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025 Squad: 'No One Is Talking About Him'

Rishabh Pant didn't find a place in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, which will be played in the T20 format this time. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will open their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE, and the defending champions would seek a winning start.

Aakash Chopra Raises Rishabh Pant's Selection Discussion

India already named the squad for the Asia Cup and the selection has raised a number of questions. Shreyas Iyer hasn't been selected for the tournament despite his impressive performance in the IPL 2025, while Shubman Gill has been named as Suryakumar's deputy.

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Rishabh Pant's name didn't come up in the selection conversation for the Asia Cup. He insisted that Pant was India's 3rd highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup last year.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “The one thing that goes in his favor, and I am very surprised that no one talks about it, is that he was India’s third-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup we won. It seems like a fly has been taken out of milk and thrown away. No one is talking about him. Of course, the IPL not being that good might be one of the reasons, but not even coming into the conversation is a strange one."

India's Batting Conundrum In Asia Cup

The inclusion of Shubman Gill has opened a new conundrum for the Men In Blue. With Abhishek Sharma already confirmed as an opener, both Gill and Samson will be in contention for the other opening role. Gill has been selected as the vice captain, so he is bound to have a place in the team, while Samson's form cannot be ignored.