'No Need For Farewell...' - Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence on Controversial Retirement During BGT

Ravichandran Ashwin has finally broken silence on his controversial retirement from international cricket in the middle of the BGT. Weeks after he called it a day to everyone's surprise, the legendary all-rounder has said that he felt his creativity was over and that was the reason behind the call.

‘Phase of my creativity that I sought to explore’

“Consider this: I didn’t play in the first Test, came back for the second, sat out the third, and who knows about the remaining matches? It’s about a phase of my creativity that I sought to explore. At that moment, it was clear to me that my time had run its course," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

“What difference does it make if I walk off with the ball and receive applause? How long will that resonate? In the days before social media, such moments were soon forgotten. The farewell isn’t crucial; cricket has blessed me with immense joy throughout my career," he added.

‘Yearn to play more’

“I yearn to play more, but where? Clearly, not in the dressing room of the Indian squad. I need to be true to the game. Imagine playing a farewell Test without deserving it, only in the team because it’s my goodbye. That’s not what I want. I sensed there was still strength in my game; I could’ve played on, but it’s best to leave while people wonder 'why’ and not 'why not',” he concluded thoughtfully.