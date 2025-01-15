sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Maha Kumbh | South Korea Crisis | Benil Babu | Gaza Truce Deal | Rajnath Warns Pak |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'No Need For Farewell...' - Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence on Controversial Retirement During BGT

Published 07:35 IST, January 15th 2025

'No Need For Farewell...' - Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence on Controversial Retirement During BGT

Ravichandran Ashwin has finally broken silence on his controversial retirement from international cricket in the middle of the BGT.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
R Ashwin Breaks Silence on Retirement
R Ashwin Breaks Silence on Retirement | Image: AP

Ravichandran Ashwin has finally broken silence on his controversial retirement from international cricket in the middle of the BGT. Weeks after he called it a day to everyone's surprise, the legendary all-rounder has said that he felt his creativity was over and that was the reason behind the call. 

‘Phase of my creativity that I sought to explore’

“Consider this: I didn’t play in the first Test, came back for the second, sat out the third, and who knows about the remaining matches? It’s about a phase of my creativity that I sought to explore. At that moment, it was clear to me that my time had run its course," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'. 

ALSO READ: Pant Confirms Availability For Ranji Trophy, Set To Join Delhi Camp

“What difference does it make if I walk off with the ball and receive applause? How long will that resonate? In the days before social media, such moments were soon forgotten. The farewell isn’t crucial; cricket has blessed me with immense joy throughout my career," he added. 

ALSO READ: BCCI Official Levels Serious Allegations On Gautam Gambhir

‘Yearn to play more’

“I yearn to play more, but where? Clearly, not in the dressing room of the Indian squad. I need to be true to the game. Imagine playing a farewell Test without deserving it, only in the team because it’s my goodbye. That’s not what I want. I sensed there was still strength in my game; I could’ve played on, but it’s best to leave while people wonder 'why’ and not 'why not',” he concluded thoughtfully.

Ashwin finished at eighth on the all-time Test wicket-takers list with 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an impressive average of 24, including 37 five-wicket hauls and eight instances of ten-wicket hauls. Not just that, he also has six Test centuries to his name. 

Updated 07:39 IST, January 15th 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin