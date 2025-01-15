'Suddenly Disappeared...' - Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar SLAMMED For Snubbing T20 World Cup-Winner

The Indian selectors and the management announced a T20I squad that would take on England and a few calls seems to have stunned a few. For example, why was Shivam Dube not picked for the T20Is against England after being part of the 2024 WC-winning side, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra asks. The ex-India opener reckons if he was part of the WC-winning squad, he should be good enough for that format for the next two years as well.

‘What happened to Shivam Dube?’

"What happened to Shivam Dube? I wanted to talk about Ruturaj (Gaikwad) as well but he is not able to make his place. Rajat Patidar is also there. Obviously, there is a lot of batting. However, now I am going to focus a little bit on Shivam Dube. He was a member of the T20 World Cup-winning team," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

‘He would be worthy of playing for another one or two years’

"If he was good enough to be a part of the World Cup squad, I am sure he would be worthy of playing for another one or two years. He has remained out because of injury, but there was a theory earlier that whoever goes out due to injury, will come back in first, and whoever replaced him would have to sit out no matter what he might have done," he explained.

