'Ab to Retire Kar Lo, Please' - Babar Azam Brutally Trolled After Pakistan's Batting Collapse vs New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Updated April 2nd 2025, 10:50 IST
NZ vs Pak, 2nd ODI: Former Pakistan captain faced backlash after being dismissed for merely one run against New Zealand at Hamilton. Jacob Duffey got the prized scalp of Babar on Wednesday. The former Pakistan captain lasted merely three balls.
He walked into bat at his preferred No. 3 spot after Abdullah Shafique perished early to William O'Roorkie. The Men in Green lost the first game and were under pressure, fans were hoping senior batter Babar would come good and change the fortunes of Pakistan but that did not happen and that disappointed fans.
Babar's spot in the side is already under scrutiny and such performances will surely not help his cause. Here are some of the comments that followed after Babar's failure.
Earlier in the day, the hosts posted a challenging 292 for eight. Mitchell Hay top-scored with 99 runs. He missed a well-deserved ton by a run.
Chasing 293 to win and level the series, Pakistan got off to a disastrous start. They were reduced to 32 for five in no time, thanks to some stupendous fast bowling by NZ.
At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan were reeling at 149 for eight in 34 overs. Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah are in the middle. Obviously, it seems too little too late. The Men in Green have a lot of thinking to do before the final game.
Published April 2nd 2025, 10:43 IST