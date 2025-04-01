RCB, DC And PBKS Become New Holy Trinity, Top IPL 2025 Charts After Punjab Kings Decimate Lucknow Super Giants

Kings XI Punjab have decimated Lucknow Super Giants to secure their second consecutive win in IPL 2025. Riding on skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh's century, PBKS defeated LSG by eight wickets to move up to the second position in the IPL points table.

PBKS bowlers had the ideal start as they left the Lucjnow top orders reeling with some brilliant display of line and length. But Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad came to the rescue and forged a partnership to get PBKS to a formidable 171 runs. Punjab didn't really have much to do as Prabhsimran Singh laid the ideal bedrock with a brilliant 69. Captain Iyer then did the rest of the job with a fine 52.

Updated IPL Points Table After PBKS' Crushing Win Over LSG

Both PBKS and RCB have won two matches each, but Virat Kohli 's side is topping the table on the virtue of having a much better run rate. Gujarat Titans can lapfrog Delhi Capitals to the third position with a resounding win over RCB on Wednesday.

Image: iplt20.com



Mumbai Indians are in the 5th place, while LSG, CSK and SRH occupy the next three positions. RR and KKR are the bottom two teams.

Solid All-Round Show For PBKS

Punjab have once again showed their allround display in an one sided match. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul. Shreyas Iyer has continued to impress after having been given the charge to lead Punjab while Prabhsimran Singh gave the side a huge uplift with a 23-ball half-century.