'Can't Compete With An Uncapped Player MS Dhoni': Fans Rip Apart Rishabh Pant After Another Flop Show Against LSG

Punjab Kings thrashed Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match by 8 wickets. With the win against LSG, Punjab Kings made it two wins in two games as they joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals as the only undefeated teams in the 2025 season. As for the Lucknow Super Giants, they now have two losses in three matches which has put them in sixth place in the IPL standings. One of the most concerning happenings in the match was that Rishabh Pant who is the captain of LSG failed with the bat once again.

Shreyas Iyer Wins Battle Of Most Expensive Captains

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were the most expensive players to be sold at the mega auction of IPL 2025. Rishabh Pant was the most expensive player to be sold at the IPL auction as he was grabbed by Lucknow Super Giants for 27 Crores. As for Shreyas Iyer he was sold for 26.75 Crores to Punjab Kings. Both Indian players were appointed as captains of their sides.

During the PBKS vs LSG match, Shreyas Iyer won the battle of the most expensive captains with not just the team results but with the bat too. Rishabh Pant's LSG had batted first with with Rishabh Pant going for a low score of just two runs. In total Pant has now scored only 17 runs in three matches.

As for Shreyas Iyer, he scored an unbeaten 52 during the chase of Lucknow Super Giant's target as PBKS defeated LSG.

Fans React As Rishabh Pant Fails With The Bat Against LSG