Published 23:17 IST, September 3rd 2024
Abhay Hadap Defeats Sachin Tendulkar-Backed Candidate To Become New MCA Secretary
Abhay Hadap on Tuesday defeated Sachin Tendulkar-backed candidate Suraj Samat to become the secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association here. Hadap got 196 votes, while Samat secured 141 out of the 337 ballots cast.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MCA Appoints Abhay Hadap As The New Secretary | Image: X.com
