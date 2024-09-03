Published 23:17 IST, September 3rd 2024

Abhay Hadap Defeats Sachin Tendulkar-Backed Candidate To Become New MCA Secretary

Abhay Hadap on Tuesday defeated Sachin Tendulkar-backed candidate Suraj Samat to become the secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association here. Hadap got 196 votes, while Samat secured 141 out of the 337 ballots cast.