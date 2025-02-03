'There Was Just One Dream': Abhishek Sharma Reacts To Facing Stiff Competition From Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal

IND vs ENG T20I Series: Abhishek Sharma, with every passing day is growing in stature and his performances at the highest level keep on getting better and better. In the fifth T20I match that was played between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener played a whirlwind knock on 135 from 54 balls. Sharma scored these runs with a staggering strike rate of 250.00 and also hit 7 fours and 13 sixes. Sharma's stellar knock helped India amass 247 runs at the loss of 9 wickets from their quota of 20 overs.

India ended up winning the match by 150 runs as they bundled England out for 97 runs. Sharma in his short career for India has played 17 matches and has scored 535 runs in the shortest international format. Abhishek as of now has a career strike rate of 193.84 and an average of 33.44. The youngster already has hit two T20I centuries and is currently ahead in the race of India's preferred opener for the 2026 T20 World Cup as compared to Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Abhishek Breaks Silence On Competing With Jaiswal And Gill

It is an open secret that India Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is in the final phase of his career. Rohit has already retired from the T20I format and considering his form, his role as an opener in the Test and the ODI side is possibly numbered. India have three openers waiting in the ranks, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Though Gill and Jaiswal have kind of sealed their place as an opener in the ODI and the Test format, Abhishek has continued to take huge strides in the T20I format.

Abhishek recently spoke about facing a stiff competition from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. 'I had met Jassu [Jaiswal] and Shubman yesterday [at the BCCI awards]. There has never been a competition among us - we are playing together since Under-16. There was just one dream - to play for India. The three of us are playing now, so there is no better feeling', said Abhishek.

Record Books Tumble As Abhishek Sharma Takes Wankhede By Storm