'Be Bold And Drop Him': Chennai Super Kings Under Heavy Scrutiny,1983 World Cup Winner Calls For Removal Of CSK Star

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings are in deep trouble, and there is no denying the fact. It is safe to say that the Chennai-based franchise were not very good with their strategies at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, and they are paying the price for it. An untimely injury to their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has made matters worse for them. There haven't been two consecutive IPLs where CSK haven't made it to the playoffs, but this time around, it seems likely to happen.

It is Chennai Super Kings' batting that is repeatedly letting them down, match after match. The five-time champions brought in Devon Conway as a damage control method, but the Kiwi southpaw looks far from his best. CSK faced a heavy drubbing at the hands of the defending champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders. It was MS Dhoni's return as the CSK skipper, but the 'Mahi Magic' did not restrain KKR from making light work of Chennai.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Resort to Kiddish Tactics to Poke India; PCB Ban Corbin Bosch Controversially For Opting to Play IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin Leaves Kris Srikkanth Unimpressed

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is now a retired Indian player, was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Ashwin received a thunderous welcome in the CSK camp, but his performances haven't quite lived up to the potential that he had promised. 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said that the all-rounder should be dropped from the squad.

'Ashwin has been bowling terribly. If he keeps bowling like this, I’m not even sure if he’s going to be in the XI, let alone play well. I think CSK should be bold and drop him. There’s a leg-spinner called Shreyas Gopal, right? Play him instead of Ashwin in the next match. Remove Ashwin from the team,' Srikkanth added.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's First Reaction After Taking Over Captaincy From Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad is Unmissable

CSK's Road To Playoffs Becomes Tougher