'Absolute Cinema': Phil Salt And Tim David's Extraordinary Boundary Line Stunner Breaks The Internet, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Updated April 8th 2025, 00:33 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated Mumbai Indians to secure their 3rd victory in IPL 2025. In a closely fought match, the RCB bowlers kept their nerve and managed to grind an excellent victory at the Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai looked to have snatched a win on their home turf, but RCB came back in the match with a couple of quick wickets. Deepak Chahar came into the crease, but a brilliant piece of fielding from Phil Salt and Tim David stunned the Wankhede crowd. Chahar smashed a short ball from Krunal Pandya towards deep mid-wicket. Salt covered a lot of ground and takes the catch above his head. But he soon realised he would cross the line, and the RCB star parries the ball to David who completed the catch.
Mumbai's struggle has continued to bother him as they are languishing in the 8th place with just one win in their belt so far.
Batting first, RCB posted a whopping 221 runs, riding on half-centuries from Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar. MI captain Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult picked up two wickets each. In the second innings, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya almost crossed the hurdle, but a couple of wickets in quick succession, followed by a brilliant last over from Krunal Pandya, jolted their plans.
Published April 7th 2025, 23:48 IST