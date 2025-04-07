IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Switches On Banter Mode, Teases Jasprit Bumrah Playfully During MI vs RCB Clash In Wankhede | WATCH

The MI vs RCB clash marked the return of ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah as skipper Hardik Pandya announced him as a part of the Playing XI. The pacer missed out on a significant amount of time after suffering an injury at the Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Upon his comeback, Bumrah was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with one of his Team India compatriots, Virat Kohli , in one of the matches in the IPL 2025 season.

Virat Kohli & Jasprit Bumrah's Banter Wins Hearts

The moment happened in the fifth ball of the 10th over when Jasprit bowled an outside-off delivery to RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, and it was a dot ball. As the pacer started to walk back towards his mark, he gestured throwing the ball towards the stumps of the non-striker's end, but he did not do so. Virat Kohli was stationed there, and he was seen having a banter with the ace speedster and teased him playfully.

In a video shared by Star Sports on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were seen smiling and engaging in a bit of a chat. Some playful pushing also happened between them. Fans were loving the moment as they cheered on. The video has also gone viral over social media platforms.

Kohli Smacks Bumrah For A Six

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback to the Mumbai Indians was expected to be a grand affair at the Wankhede Stadium. But Virat Kohli put a damper on the party with his in-form batting skills against MI. Bumrah was brought in the fourth over, and Devdutt Padikkal put Virat Kohli on strike after taking a single off the first ball. Kohli delivered a statement against Bumrah after conceding a six, as Virat smacked it over the deep mid-wicket.