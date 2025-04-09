Aesthetics or Trolls? Probable Reason Why Virat Kohli Has Removed All Advertisements From His Instagram Timeline

Updated April 9th 2025, 16:38 IST
IPL 2025: In the middle of the IPL season, Virat Kohli has taken a bold decision and for that he is receiving praise. Kohli, who is arguably the biggest brand in India and the most followed celebrity, has surprised his fans and how. Kohli, who is every advertiser's dream, has removed all the advertisements from his Instagram timeline and placed them under the reels section.
This action from the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain has sparked speculations. Fans are wondering why has he done it. So if you happen to visit Kohli's Instagram handle now, you will only find posts of his gym workout, batting in the nets or family time. And also posts related to his own venture.
While there is no official word on why Kohli took such a call, there could be two probable reasons behind Kohli removing all the ads. One of them has to be the aesthetics part of it. If you look at Kohli's timeline now, it looks neat and attractive. The other possible reason could be the fact that he faces backlash often for posting too many paid ads.
In four games Kohli played thus far in IPL 2025, he has amassed 164 runs in at an impressive strike rate of 143.86. In fact, his form could very well decide the fortunes of RCB in this IPL season. The Bengaluru-based franchise have got their 2025 season off to a good start winning three out of four games. RCB are currently on the third spot and that is rather encouraging for a team that is still striving to win it's maiden IPL title. RCB lock horns with Delhi in their next game on April 10 and that promises to be a humdinger at the Chinnaswamy.
Published April 9th 2025, 16:29 IST