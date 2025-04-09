'IPL's Unsold Material': David Warner Brutally Trolled as he Arrives in Pakistan For PSL

PSL vs IPL : There is much buzz around the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League as the dates of the two tournaments are clashing. With the PSL set to start in two days, former Australian cricketer David Warner, who would feature in the Karachi Kings squad.

For the unversed, Warner went unsold at the IPL mega auction and only after that did he put his name in the PSL draft and was promptly lapped up. Warner is certainly one of the greats in white-ball cricket in this era. But again, will he fire like he is known to? That is the question and hence spotlight would be on him. Here is the clip of his arrival shared by Karachi Kings.

The 38-year-old was the Kings’ first pick in the Platinum category during the PSL 10 Draft, is set to lead the side this season. Warner, who was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for a long time led the side to the title in 2016. Hyderabad, under the able leadership of Warner, beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

For Australia, in 110 T20 Internationals, he has amassed 3,277 runs. His international T20 career includes one century and 28 half-centuries.