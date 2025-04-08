IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Punjab Kings' Stunning 18-Run Triumph Over Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched an 18-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings (PBKS) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8th.

Priyansh Arya was named the 'Player of the Match' after his fiery 103-run knock from 42 balls at a strike rate of 245.24. He slammed 7 fours and 9 sixes during his time on the crease. The 24-year-old became the eighth uncapped batter in the history of IPL to smash a century. His 39-ball ton helped Priyansh to etch his name on the record books alongside cricket legends. He became the fifth-fastest batter to slam a century in the IPL.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After PBKS' Win Over CSK

Following the win, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings stand at the fourth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points. They also have a net run rate of +0.289. In their past four matches, the Punjab-based franchise won three fixtures and conceded two defeats.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing start to the IPL 2025. The Super Kings conceded four consecutive defeats in their past five matches in IPL 2025. As of now, CSK won their only match in IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians. After the defeat, CSK stand in the ninth place on the IPL 2025 table with just two points and have a net run rate of -0.869.

IPL 2025 points table after Tuesday, April 8th. Image: Google (Screengrab)

PBKS Will Take On SRH In Their Next IPL 2025 Match