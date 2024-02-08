English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Afghan Cricket Board modify sanctions on Naveen-ul-Haq, Farooqi & Mujeeb; limited NOCs to be issued

The ACB has softened the levied sanctions on players Naveen-ul-Haq, Farooqi & Mujeeb after they held off their NOCs and their IPL 24 availability was uncertain.

Pavitra Shome
India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan | Image:AP
The Afghanistan Cricket Team has a sizable fan base in India. The team's breakout performance and the ability of its players have established it as a quickly evolving team. Afghanistan garnered praise for their performance in the ODI World Cup, and some players were set to compete in the IPL 2024 season. However, a restriction has stymied some Afghan players' chances of playing. However, the situation has changed, as the ACB has relaxed the constraint to a certain degree.

3 things you need to know

  •  Afghanistan stood at number six in the ODI World Cup Points Table with four wins and five losses
  • Afghanistan player Naveen-ul-Haq was a part of the IPL 2023 season with the Lucknow Super Giants
  • ACB recently imposed action against three players who were set to compete in the IPL 2024 season

Also Read: 'Trying our best to make a comeback,': Mohammed Shami opens up on his ankle injury, recovery process

ACB eases punishment on three Afghan players, limited NOC to be issued

On December 2023, the Afghanistan Cricket Board held off NOCs (No Objection Certificate) for Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Fazalhaq Farooqi for two years after they requested to be released from their central contracts, and ACB deemed their request as an attempt to put their personal interests over National duty. ACB set up an investigation to look into the matter. Moreover, in light of the players' renewed commitment to represent the country, the board went for a flexible approach.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board has modified the previously imposed sanctions on three national players—Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq—following a thorough investigation. The modified sanctions will now allow these players to receive central contracts and participate in franchise leagues while ensuring their full commitment to national duties and ACB’s interests," a statement by the ACB mentioned. 

Also Read: R Ashwin renders humble opinion on a social media poll that showcased him vs Javed Miandad

The statement added that apart from the limited NOCs, the three players will receive a final Warning and face a salary deduction in their match fees. The player will be handed Central contracts but will remain under the radar as ACB will monitor their performance and discipline.

The limited NOCs may allow the players to compete in the IPL 2024 and other leagues while not disrupting their central deals with the ACB.  

Published January 9th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

