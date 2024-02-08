Advertisement

Mohammed Shami has been one of India's premier athletes who excelled in his class. The speedster went up and over in the ODI World Cup with his performance and has left an indelible mark. Even though Team India failed to clinch the ODI World Cup, Shami's performance was something to be proud of. The bowler's efforts led him to be nominated for the Arjuna Award. However, since coming off CWC, the fast bowler has been out of action and has been nursing an ankle injury. He recently opened up about it.

3 things you need to know

Mohammed Shami was CWC 23's leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps from seven matches

Shami played through the World Cup with an ankle injury

The fast bowler has been nominated for the Arjuna Award

Mohammed Shami opens up on his ankle injury, becoming an Arjuna Award nominee

Mohammed Shami was not in action for Team India, be it against Australia in the T20I series or the All-Format series against South Africa. The fast bowler has been looking after an ankle injury, something that he played throughout the World Cup and is treating it now. Shami opened up on his injury and deemed it as part of the game. The bowler also said that he is trying to make a comeback. While speaking to ANI, Shami said:

“Injury is part of the game. Fans and the public's love is very important. We are trying our best to make a comeback soon... good for our team and good for us too.”

Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket during the ODI World Cup | Image: AP



Shami will receive India's second-highest athletic accolade, the Arjuna Award, at the hands of the President of India at a special programme at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The event will be held on Tuesday, January 9th. The fast bowler expressed his delight in receiving the honour.

"This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. I am happy that I have been nominated for this award. It is like a dream for me to get this award because my whole life I have seen many people receiving this award," Shami said.

With the T20 World Cup coming in soon, Shami's presence in the squad will make an impact. But it is yet to be seen whether the fast bowler will be a part of the team or not.