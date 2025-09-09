Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan Doesn't Mince Words, Slams Gruelling Asia Cup 2025 Schedule And Travel Plan Ahead Of Hong Kong Opener

Afghanistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 9. Eight teams have been divided into two groups, which will fight for the coveted Asia Cup title starting on Tuesday.

Rashid Khan Slams Gruelling Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

Afghanistan have been pitted alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong in Group B and will be one of the strong contenders for the title. Rashid Khan's side has had a jam-packed few days. They took part in a tri-series involving Pakistan and the UAE, which concluded on Sunday.

The gruelling schedule saw Rashid in attendance at the pre-tournament press conference in Dubai, just a few hours before their Asia Cup match against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, 139 km from the venue of the Asia Cup presser. Citing their gruelling schedule, Rashid said, "Well, I don't think it's ideal - that's what we were discussing [with the other captains] before as well.

"To play in Abu Dhabi and stay here in Dubai for all three games… it's different. But as professional cricketers, we have to accept these things.

"Once you enter the ground, you tend to forget everything else. In other countries, we often fly two-three hours and go straight to the game. I remember flying from Bangladesh to the US once and playing straightaway."

What Is The Asia Cup 2025 Format?

This is the first time eight teams will be involved in the Asia Cup. Four teams have been divided into two groups, and the top two teams from each group will move to the Super 4s. The best two teams in the Super 4s will face off in the final for the ultimate prize.