Viral Video Shows Suryakumar Yadav Shaking Hands With Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference

The Asia Cup 2025 is knocking on the door as the continental tournament will commence on September 9. Hong Kong will face off against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format this year.

Suryakumar Yadav Shook hands With Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi

Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, a press conference was held where the trophy was unveiled, and all eight captains, including Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, were present on the occasion. Suryakumar was also seen shaking hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi.

Defending champions India will open their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the big-ticket clash against Pakistan. India are tipped as one of the contenders for the Asia Cup title and named a very competitive squad for the tournament. Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, there was uncertainty whether India would face Pakistan on Asia's biggest stage. But BCCI later confirmed there wasn't any restriction from the Indian government regarding India's Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan.

Riding on Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell, India defeated Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023.

What Is The Asia Cup 2025 Format

This is the first time eight teams are taking part in the Asia Cup. Eight teams have been divided into two groups and the top two from each group will advance to the Super 4s. Two best teams emerging from the Super 4s will contest in the summit clash for the ultimate glory. Five teams: India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are permanent members of the ACC while the remaining teams came through the ACC Premier Cup, which happened last year.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups