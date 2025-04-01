After Decimating LSG, Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Fires Warning To Other IPL Teams: 'This Innings Is History For Me'

Shreyas Iyer Doesn't Want To Get Complacent

Iyer looked pretty confident but the former KKR captain insisted this is only a start and they need to keep it going. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “This is the start we required. Boys actually played their roles well, they contributed to the best of their ability, and whatever we planned, they executed it to the fullest. To be honest, there is no right combination. The camaraderie and synergy has to click at the right time. All teams have the potential to win the game, you just need to have a similar mindset of wanting to win - that is what we always talk about. I always try to be in the present and this innings is history for me, just want to focus on the next one now.”