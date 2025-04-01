After Decimating LSG, Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Fires Warning To Other IPL Teams: 'This Innings Is History For Me'

Updated April 1st 2025, 23:51 IST
Punkab Kings have further stamped their authority with an excellent win over Lucknow Super Giants. Riding on their latest victory, they are now sitting in the second position in the points table.
Punjab bowlers gave a very good account of themselves as the Lucknow top order failed to get the ball rolling. Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad's power-packed display helped LSG put up 171 runs on the board. In the second innings, LSG bowlers didn't have much luck as Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer smashed them brutally, with PBKS easing their way to the target.
Iyer looked pretty confident but the former KKR captain insisted this is only a start and they need to keep it going. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “This is the start we required. Boys actually played their roles well, they contributed to the best of their ability, and whatever we planned, they executed it to the fullest. To be honest, there is no right combination. The camaraderie and synergy has to click at the right time. All teams have the potential to win the game, you just need to have a similar mindset of wanting to win - that is what we always talk about. I always try to be in the present and this innings is history for me, just want to focus on the next one now.”
Iyer wasn't retained by defending champions KKR, and Punjab snapped him up for a whopping 26.75 crore. He became the second most expensive player in IPL history after Rshabh Pant and has so far done a clinical job for the team. Punjab haven't won the IPL title yet, and the onus will be on Iyer to replicate the heroics once again.
