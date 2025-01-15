Published 07:03 IST, January 15th 2025
After Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Asked to Report to Mumbai Team Ahead of Ranji Season
A day after India Test captain Rohit Sharma was spotted training in Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been asked to do the same.
A day after India Test captain Rohit Sharma was spotted training in Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been asked to do the same. According to a report, Jaiswal would be at the Bandra Kurla Complex to train ahead of Mumbai's next Ranji fixture. Mumbai take on Jammu and Kashmir on January 23. It still remains uncertain that the two cricketers - Rohit and Jaiswal - would be part of that game or not. Jaiswal, who was part of the Test squad in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was one of the silver linings for the side from the series. He amassed 391 runs in 10 innings during the BGT. Looking at his workload, he was rested for the five-match T20I series versus England. There are reports claiming that he would be a part of the upcoming Champions Trophy squad as a backup opener.
Rishabh Pant Confirms Availability
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who did not live upto the expectations at the BGT, confirmed his availability for Delhi's next Ranji game. But while he is set to play the Ranji game, there is no confirmation over Virat Kohli , The former India captain last played a Ranji game in 2012. Now, it would be interesting to see he plays Ranji or not after coach Gautam Gambhir emphasised on the importance of playing domestic cricket.
Gill Set to Play For Punjab
Shubman Gill is also set to play domestic cricket. He will represent Punjab in their next Ranji game. Gill is scheduled to join Punjab for the team's sixth-round Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in Bengaluru on January 23.
Meanwhile, India's Champions Trophy squad is set to be announced over the weekend.
