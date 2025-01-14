India Stumper Rishabh Pant Confirms Availability For Domestic Tournament, Set To Join Delhi Camp For Ranji Trophy

Rishabh Pant avoids a shot ball from Australia's captain Pat Cummins during play on the last day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Rishabh Pant's flamboyance made rounds at the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. The India wicketkeeper-batter put his flamboyance on display as he hit some arduous shots with ease. However, Pant failed to recreate his Gabba heroics that had helped Team India previously win the BGT series. In order to hone his skills, Pant has made himself available for domestic cricket, as revealed by a DDCA official.

After BGT Outing, Rishabh Pant Set For Action In Ranji Trophy

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma has announced that Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made himself available for Delhi's next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra. The match-up will take place in Rajkot from January 23, 2025. However, there is no clarity over the participation of superstar Virat Kohli. Additionally, Sharma has also clarified the status of Harshit Rana, who has been selected for the five-match T20I series against England.

"Yes, Pant has confirmed his availability for next Ranji game and will join the squad in Rajkot directly. About Virat Kohli we want him to play but we haven't heard from him while Harshit Rana is selected in the T20 squad and hence is unavailable," the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma said while speaking to PTI.

Rishabh Pant wears a black armband as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday, during Day 2 of the fourth Test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: ANI Photo

Pant last played a Ranji Trophy match back in the 2017-2018 season, while Kohli last featured in a Ranji competition for Delhi back in 2012. Both the India players have been named in Delhi's probables for the remainder of the season.

Shubman Gill Makes Himself Available For Ranji Trophy

Days after a poor performance in the Test series against Australia, Shubman Gill is scheduled to join Punjab for the team's sixth-round Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in Bengaluru on January 23. While the Punjab team has not yet been revealed, a report in ESPNcricinfo claims that India's top-order batsman confirmed that he is available for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match. Notably, another Indian opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is expected to compete for his respective state team in the domestic red-ball competition.

Gill has been under fire for his performance in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. He had scored just 93 runs from three matches in Australia at an average of 18.60, with a highest score of 31.