Ahead of Asia Cup, Irfan Pathan Picks Up Perfect Arshdeep Singh Alternative For India: 'He'll Be Able To Make It Really Big'

Arshdeep Singh has emerged as India's potent option in the pace bowling department. The left-arm fast bowler has been picked in the Asia Cup squad and is expected to play a key role in the tournament, which will be played in the shortest format this time.

Irfan Pathan Lavishes Praise On Khaleel Ahmed

India will be one of the leading contenders for the Asia Cup title this time on the UAE soil. India recently played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with England in a five-match Test series, and the attention will now shift to the Asia Cup, which will act as a preparatory stage for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Arshdeep is just one away from his 100th wicket in T20 cricket, but Irfan Pathan believes Khaleel Ahmed could be a brilliant back-up.

In a conversation with RevSportz, he said, “He has improved his slow bouncer, his seam position is better, and he has improved his fitness as well. So, he has all the potential to play at his peak, which is right now, and the next 4-5 years. It's all about being in the right place, at the right time, and performing in crucial situations. He had a really good season with CSK, and being there as well does help. Hopefully, he'll be able to make it really big within the next 5 to 6 years.”

Khaleel Ahmed Broke His Shackles For CSK In IPL 2025