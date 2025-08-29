Updated 29 August 2025 at 20:56 IST
Ahead of Asia Cup, Irfan Pathan Picks Up Perfect Arshdeep Singh Alternative For India: 'He'll Be Able To Make It Really Big'
Arshdeep Singh has been named in the Asia Cup squad and the left arm fast bowler is expected to play a pivotal role for India.
Arshdeep Singh has emerged as India's potent option in the pace bowling department. The left-arm fast bowler has been picked in the Asia Cup squad and is expected to play a key role in the tournament, which will be played in the shortest format this time.
Irfan Pathan Lavishes Praise On Khaleel Ahmed
India will be one of the leading contenders for the Asia Cup title this time on the UAE soil. India recently played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with England in a five-match Test series, and the attention will now shift to the Asia Cup, which will act as a preparatory stage for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Arshdeep is just one away from his 100th wicket in T20 cricket, but Irfan Pathan believes Khaleel Ahmed could be a brilliant back-up.
In a conversation with RevSportz, he said, “He has improved his slow bouncer, his seam position is better, and he has improved his fitness as well. So, he has all the potential to play at his peak, which is right now, and the next 4-5 years. It's all about being in the right place, at the right time, and performing in crucial situations. He had a really good season with CSK, and being there as well does help. Hopefully, he'll be able to make it really big within the next 5 to 6 years.”
Khaleel Ahmed Broke His Shackles For CSK In IPL 2025
Khaleel was impressive in IPL 2025 for CSK last season. He ended up as Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket taker with 15 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 29.80. But his heroics couldn't grind up a match as CSK finished last in the IPL table. He appeared for India in 18 T20Is, having picked up 16 wickets for the Men In Blue. His last appearance came against Sri Lanka in Pallekelle, where he went wicketless, conceding 28 runs in his three over spell.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 29 August 2025 at 20:56 IST