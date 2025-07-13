'Still Want To Play Test Cricket': Ajinkya Rahane Hints At His International Future Following Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Test Retirements

Shubman Gill-led Indian Test team is currently stationed in England for a five-match series, aka the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The young Indian Test team is still trying to find its footing, and they have been nothing short of spectacular in the first two Test matches of the ongoing India vs England series. There were doubts on the potential of this young Indian Test side, but with Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill at the helm of cricketing affairs, the Test team has been nothing but impressive.

The Indian team started 2025 on a bitter note, by conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after a decade. The Indian team had the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks, but that did not allow them to defend their title. It is safe to say that the Indian team is experiencing good times in Test cricket after a very long time, that too without the presence of experienced players.

Ajinkya Rahane Expresses His Wish to Play International Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane was an integral part of Virat Kohli's Indian team that dominated Test cricket for more than five years (2014-2019). Rahane not only served as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, but also led the side in Kohli's absence. Rahane also led India to their famous Border-Gavskar Trophy series win in 2020-21. It has been more than two years that the 37-year-old batter hasn't played the longest format of the game at the international level, but he has recently made his wish of representing India again very clear.

'I still want to play Test cricket. I'm really passionate about playing Test cricket. I'm enjoying my cricket at the moment. Frankly, I tried to have conversations with the selectors, but things [like that are] as a player I cannot control. I got no response. As a player all I can do is keep playing cricket, keep enjoying the game, give my best each and every time,' said Rahane in an interview with Sky Sports as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Rahane Looks to Dominate Domestic Cricket Yet Again

There is a very popular cricketing phrase that says 'form is temporary, but class is permanent' and it straightaway implies to someone like Ajinkya Rahane. The 37-year-old batter has amassed over 8000 international runs across formats, and he continues to dominate the domestic tournaments despite finding himself on the sidelines of the Indian team.