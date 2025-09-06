Amid IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Controversy, BCCI Makes Its Stance Clear: 'We Have To Follow Whatever...'

BCCI has faced severe backlash after the Indian Cricket Team agreed to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The high voltage clash will be held on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

BCCI Opened Up On Indo-PAK Clash In Asia Cup

Calls of 'No Cricket With Pakistan' have grown stronger after the heinous Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 innocent people on April 22. India launched Operation Sindoor to target terrorist launchpads in PoK and Pakistan and over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed in the operation, which included key locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba's terror infrastructures.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia insisted that the central government has not restricted the Indian Cricket team from playing against any nation that isn't on friendly terms with India in multinational tournaments.

He told ANI, "So far as the BCCI's view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises. Recently, our policy, which is in place, regarding India's participation in any multinational tournament or international tournament, there is no restrictions imposed by the central government whether we play any of the countries which are not on good terms with India. So India have to play all the matches in any multinational tournament."

“As the ICC Cup is a multinational tournament involving the countries of the Asia continent, so we have to play. And also, for any ICC tournament, when there is a country which is not on friendly terms with India, we have to play in the international tournaments. So far as bilateral is concerned, we are not going to play with any of our hostile countries.”

India To Start Asia Cup campaign On September 10

Defending champions India will start their campaign against the UAE on September 10. The tournament will be held in the T20 format this season, and Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side this time, while Shubman Gill has been given the charge as his deputy.