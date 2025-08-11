Amid Speculation Over Future, Ravichandran Ashwin Seeks Transparency From Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Amid speculation over his future in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin asked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for clarity regarding his role in the franchise, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo.

Will Ashwin Part Ways With CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026?

As per the report, Ashwin informed the Chennai-based franchise that he doesn't mind leaving them if he doesn't fit their plans in the upcoming season of the cash-rich tournament.

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Chennai Super Kings roped in the star spinner for a whopping amount of Rs. 9.75 crore.

Even after being paid a hefty amount, the Super Kings used Ashwin in only nine of their 14 matches in the 18th season of the IPL.

Ashwin's Stats In IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, the 38-year-old played nine matches and picked seven wickets at an economy rate of 9.12 and a bowling average of 40.42. In the cash-rich tournament, Ashwin played 221 matches and 217 innings, picking 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20 and a bowling average of 30.22. The veteran is also the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin has played 65 T20Is for Team India, picking 72 wickets at an economy rate of 6.90.

In the recently concluded IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings displayed a sluggish performance. CSK finished at the bottom of the standings with eight points, after winning four of 14 matches at a net run rate of -0.647. The Super Kings conceded 10 defeats in the 18th season of the IPL.

CSK suffered a massive blow in the midseason, after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury. Following which, MS Dhoni took charge and donned the captain's hat in the remaining matches of the tournament.

MS Dhoni too had a quiet season in the IPL 2025, scoring only 196 runs after playing 14 matches and 13 innings at an average of 24.50, and a strike rate of 135.17.