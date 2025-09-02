Updated 2 September 2025 at 16:51 IST
Amid Uncertain ODI Future, Rohit Sharma Urged To Dismiss Retirement Talks: 'He Should Play For Next 10 Years For The Good Of Indian Cricket'
Ahead of the 2027 ICC World Cup, Rohit Sharma's ODI future has been the subject of uncertainty.
2 min read
The ongoing debate about Rohit Sharma's ODI future has remained a burning question. Having already retired from the T20Is and Tests, the 38-year-old has been limited to ODI cricket only, triggering massive speculation on his chances to participate in the upcoming 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.
Khaleel Ahmed Backs Rohit Sharma Amid ODI Future Uncertainty
Rohit has remained the captain of the Men in Blue in the limited over format, but they will not be involved in any ODI matches until October, when Rohit and Co. fly to Australia for a white ball series. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to feature in all three ODI matches in view of their preparation for the mega tournament in 2027.
There have been doubts over Rohit's ODI credentials, but Khaleel Ahmed has backed Rohit to continue to play for ten more years. In an interaction with RevSportz, the CSK pacer said, “I feel Rohit Sharma should play for the next 10 years for the good of Indian cricket and that’s my personal feeling."
He also revealed how Rohit helped him in 2019 when he had a bad outing against Bangladesh in 2019.
“When in 2019, we were playing a series against Bangladesh in Rajkot, once I didn’t have a great day and only got one wicket, so he came to me and spoke to me personally in the dressing room. The team was leaving the stadium and he stayed back to have a one-on-one with me and told me how I should be. He told me that I am unaware of my own capabilities.”
Rohit Sharma Aced Fitness Test In Bengaluru
Amid reports of his uncertain ODI future, Rohit Sharma has reportedly passed the fitness test with flying colours at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Sunday. Apart from Rohit, the likes of Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah also took part in the fitness test. As per reports, aside from the Yo-Yo test, a DXA Scan also was performed to determine the bone density of the players.
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 16:51 IST