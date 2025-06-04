An IPL Hat-trick That Yuzvendra Chahal Would Never Be Proud Of - Spinner Notches Unwanted Finals Record

The IPL 2025 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings gave both sides a perfect chance to end their title drought, an opportunity that was seized by RCB as they ended their 18-year wait to be crowned the champions of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday (June 3). For PBKS and Shreyas Iyer, it was another final heartbreak that means they have lost both their final appearances as a team. However, there was a different kind of pain for PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

It is worth noting that Chahal was arguably one of the reasons why PBKS even made it to the summit clash vs RCB, as his excellent bowling gave the side plenty of bite in the middle overs.

But with the side losing the final, Chahal ended up becoming the recipient of an unwanted IPL finals record.

Third Time Not the Charm For Chahal

Chahal has now been on the losing side of an IPL final on three different occasions for three different teams.

He was part of the RCB side that failed to win the title in 2016 when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Chahal then saw another potential title go away as he and the Rajasthan Royals lost to the Gujarat Titans in the 2022 final.

However, despite this record, Chahal can count himself as an IPL winner given he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad in 2013.

The Wait Carries on For PBKS

For Punjab Kings, the wait to be crowned IPL champions has stretched on another year.

As a franchise, their playoffs record remains strange - they have made it to the playoffs in 2009, 2014 and 2025 and in the latter two years they ended up contesting the final.