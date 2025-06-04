Big Setback For RCB Fans; Victory Parade in Open Bus For Virat Kohli and Co. Likely to be Cancelled: REPORT

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: The much-awaited open bus parade that was planned for the victorious Royal Challengers Bengaluru team is likely to be called off. This would come as a massive setback for the RCB fans, who are huge in terms of numbers. The RCB parade was slated to be conducted on Wednesday, where the bus would go around the city amid fanfare and finally stop at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium - but that will not happen.

Multiple reports suggest that the parade has been called off because the franchise did not get the requisite clearances due to heavy traffic in the city - that too during midweek. The open bus parade will not happen, but the felicitation ceremony would happen as scheduled at the Chinnaswamy stadium from 5 PM. This means the fans would move directly to the Chinnaswamy stadium. RCB legends Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers are also expected to be part of the felicitation ceremony.

The Update

Meanwhile, RCB won the game by six runs.

Patidar Scripts History In Ahmedabad

It was was a historic night for the RCB and celebrations won't stop in Bengaluru after the Rajat Patidar-led franchise clinched their maiden IPL title. Rajat Patidar, in particular, made history after becoming the franchise's first-ever title-winning skipper after defeating the Punjab Kings by six runs. Kohli was in tears even before the last ball was bowled and that in a way summed up the emotions of the die-hard and loyal RCB fans.