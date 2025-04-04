sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 4th 2025, 11:22 IST

Another Day, Another Humiliation For Pakistan; Rizwan and Co Embarrass PCB Supremo On The Day He Becomes ACC Chairman

Mohammad Rizwan-led Team Pakistan embarrassed PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi on the same day he became the chairman of the ACC.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team | Image: X/@TheRealPCB

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan Cricket Team once again brought shame to their side on the same day that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) supremo Mohsin Naqvi became the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The Men in Green are currently on a white-ball tour of New Zealand. Pakistan are facing New Zealand in a five-match T20I series and three ODIs.

In the 20-over series, Pakistan displayed a poor performance and conceded a disappointing 4-1 defeat against New Zealand. Meanwhile, in the ODIs also Rizwan's side have failed to put up a show.

Pakistan started their ODI series with a 73-run loss against New Zealand at the McLean Park in Napier on March 29. Meanwhile, in the 2nd ODI, the visitors have got a chance to make a comeback but again suffered an 84-run defeat against the Kiwis.

Pakistan Cricket Team Fined For Maintaining Slow-Over Rate Against New Zealand In 2nd ODI

Earlier on Thursday, April 3rd, ICC announced that Pakistan have been fined five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton.

In a statement, ICC stated, "As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which governs minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fees for each over their team falls short of bowling in stipulated time."

Pakistan's ODI skipper Rizwan was pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi Becomes New ACC President

Meanwhile, also on April 3rd, PCB chief Naqvi held the top chair at the Asian Cricket Council, as he became the President of the ACC.

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been appointed as the President of the Asian Cricket Council. His leadership comes at a time when Asian cricket continues to grow, bringing more opportunities, innovation, and collaboration across the region,” ACC wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) while announcing the news of Naqvi becoming the new President.

Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in their upcoming third and final ODI match of the series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 5th. The match will begin at the 3:30 AM IST.

