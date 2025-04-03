'Humiliated' Pak Team to Leave NZ Tour Midway? Ex-Star's Shocking Remark

NZ vs Pak: Pakistan cricket has gone from bad to worse and things do not seem to be changing soon. Now, a former Pakistan cricketer has asked the team to leave the tour of New Zealand midway and return home. Basit Ali has slammed the team, claiming they have betrayed.

Basit also reckoned this is not the Pakistan team he knows off. The former Pakistan cricketer made these comments after their loss in the second ODI at Hamilton.

‘Pakistan team has betrayed us’

"Pakistan team has betrayed us. I don't know what era of cricket we are playing. Pakistan made a strong comeback after Mitchell's dismissal but poor captaincy. This is not a Pakistan team; that's all I can say," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Basit also mockingly labelled the batters of Pakistan from one to six as ‘Bradmans’. He also pointed out that five out of the top six could not even get into double digits.

‘The Bradmans from one to six were in single digits’

"The Bradmans from one to six were in single digits apart from Tayyab Tahir. I feel that instead of playing the third match, Pakistan should say, 'You win, so let us go back to our home; we are homesick.' This is New Zealand's C team. I am surprised Naseem Shah didn't play. Pakistan shouldn't have scored 200-plus; we should have packed at 140," he added.