'They Don't Do Anything': Kamran Akmal Tears PCB Supremo Mohsin Naqvi Apart After Babar Azam And Co.'s Flop Show Against NZ

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: It has been a disastrous past two months for Pakistan cricket and there does not seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel, which makes the situation scary. After losing the opening ODI, the fortunes for the Men in Green did not change as they lost the next match at Hamilton by 84 runs.

Now Pakistan have lost the series with a game still to go. Before the third and the final ODI, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal tore into Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, blaming him for the poor show in New Zealand. Labelling Pakistan's show in New Zealand as ‘shameful’, Akmal reckoned the PCB chief should resign.

‘PCB Chief Should Resign’

"It is shameful. The PCB chairman should think that if he can't control, he should resign and leave. Don't ruin your reputation. If you don't want to do that, then improve the status of the current team," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

Kamran did not stop with the PCB, continuing further - he bashed the poor standard of bowling from the Men in Green against New Zealand.

‘Should they play disabled players against us?’

"If Pakistan bowlers can't bowl on such a turf, where will they deliver? In Asia, they say there is nothing for bowlers. On venues where something is on offer, they don't do anything. Should they play disabled players against us? We don't know where to bowl. It means there should be a change," he said.