Another Major Shakeup At Rajasthan Royals, After Rahul Dravid's Exit, CEO Jake Lush McCrum Departs IPL Franchise: Reports

Rajasthan Royals have continued to overhaul their leadership ranks as it stands. After the exit of Rahul Dravid, the IPL franchise has parted ways with CEO Jake Lush McCrum, as per a Cricbuzz report.

The recent development hasn't been made official by the franchise, but the Cricbuzz report stated that Jake has informed some of his friends stationed at various IPL franchises. McCrum has served in various capacities at the Rajasthan Royals after joining the franchise in 2017. The England-born, who initially was the general manager of the side, was elevated to COO in 2019 and then went on to be the CEO two years later. He also assumed the charge as Chief Executive Officer at the CPL side, Barbados Royals, 3 years ago.

Rajasthan failed to make it to the IPL playoffs last season and finished 9th in the IPL table. They just managed four wins in 10 matches with captain Sanju Samson sidelined for a number of matches due to injury. McCrum has been a regular attendee of the Royals' IPL games, and it remains to be seen who takes his position.

Rajasthan Royals Announced Rahul Dravid's Exit

Earlier, the 2008 IPL-winning side announced they are parting ways with head coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid had a four-year spell with the Royals from 2011 to 2015 as a player and coach. He returned to his familiar place last year after guiding India to the T20 World Cup glory.