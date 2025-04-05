Another Shameful Act By Pakistan Cricket Team, All-Rounder Caught On Camera While Confronting Taunting Fans In New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team and controversies, this is some kind of a love story made in heaven. The Pakistan cricket team has been performing poorly for a very long time now, but that doesn't diminish their self-inflicted confidence of being the best side in the world. After the drubbing they received in the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan cricket team toured New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs, and everybody knows what the results turned out to be.

New Zealand thrashed Pakistan 4-1 in the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis later followed it up by beating Mohammad Rizwan and his side 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series. Things have been so bad for Pakistan cricket that they are misfiring in every department of the game, and their support staff or players have no clue on how to improve their game.

Khushdil Shah Gets Into Heated Altercation With New Zealand Crowd

The Pakistan cricket team has been put to shame by all-rounder Khushdil Shah's recent antics. The all-rounder got involved in a heated altercation with the fans present at the New Zealand vs Pakistan game at Mount Maunganui. At one point in time, things got so ugly that the all-rounder had to be restrained by his teammates and the security personnel present at the venue. The shocking incident took place just moments after New Zealand's 43-run victory over Pakistan.

It is being claimed that a few fans at the venue made personal remarks at Pakistan players while they were walking off the field, and this irked Khushdil. Eyewitnesses said that things escalated to such a level that players and security couldn't restrain Khushdil.

Pakistan Cricket In Dire Need Of Complete Overhaul