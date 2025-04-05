'Success Will Come': Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Silence On His Move From Mumbai To Goa, Presents His Side Of The Story

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a very blow hot, blow cold kind of 2025 so far. Jaiswal ended the previous year riding high on the back of a glorious century that he scored against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. But since then, his bat has refused to do the talking, and he finds himself in hot water. Jaiswal was also selected in India's Champions Trophy 2025 provisional squad, but he later missed out on his spot to Varun Chakaravarthy.

Keeping the Champions Trophy in mind, the Indian team management had handed Jaiswal his ODI cap earlier this year, but he failed to perform and ended up losing his place. In the ongoing Indian Premier League too, Jaiswal finds himself in turmoil. He hasn't been getting his job done, and this is a huge concern for his franchise, Rajasthan Royals .

Jaiswal Breaks Silence On His Mumbai To Goa Move

The southpaw recently shocked everybody by moving to Goa from Mumbai. Jaiswal, in the past, has credited the Mumbai cricket setup as a crucial juncture in his cricketing journey. This was a similar kind of move that Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar had made a couple of years back. Jaiswal will likely lead Goa in the Ranji Trophy next season, depending on Team India's international schedule.

"Cricket demands a lot of sacrifice, but unfortunately, they go unnoticed till the time you have achieved something. I want to succeed, and I also need to work hard. Results will eventually follow if you keep grinding hard, day in and day out. Cricket does take time, but I believe that if the process is right, then the result eventually follows," said Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Biggest Test To Come In England