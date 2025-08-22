Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL 2025 On TV And Online In India?

Ben McDermott in action for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2025 | Image: CPL

Caribbean Premier League 2025: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 9th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025, on Saturday, August 23, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

The match between the Falcons and Warriors will kick off at 4:30 AM IST.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons hold the top spot in the CPL 2025 standings with five points and have a net run rate of -0.535. The Falcons have played four matches so far, clinching two wins and conceding just one defeat. Meanwhile, one match was abandoned due to a wet outfield.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are coming into this fixture after beating Trinbago Knight Riders by eight runs in their previous match.

On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors stand in the fourth place at the Caribbean Premier League 2025 table with two points and have a net run rate of +1.235.

The Warriors have played one match so far and sealed a win in it. Guyana Amazon Warriors played their last match on August 15, against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, where they clinched a five-wicket triumph.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

Where will the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match of Caribbean Premier League 2025 be played?

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match of Caribbean Premier League 2025 will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

When will the Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors be played?

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place on August 23, 2025 (Saturday).

What time will the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Caribbean Premier League 2025 match start?

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2025 match?

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Live telecast of Caribbean Premier League 2025 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad: Jewel Andrew (Wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Andries Gous, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (C), Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Usama Mir, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith, Salman Irshad, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham, AM Ghazanfar.