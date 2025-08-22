Newlands Cricket Ground In Cape Town Selected To Host SA20 Season 4 Final

SA20: The Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town will host the SA20 Season 4 Final. Apart from Newlands, the key Playoff matches in the tournament will also be hosted at Kingsmead, Centurion, and the Wanderers.

The upcoming season 4 of the SA20 will start on December 26, 2025.

Kingsmead, Centurion, Wanderers To Host Playoffs In SA20 Season 4

The Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban will host a playoff match for the first time in SA20 history. The Qualifier 1 will be played in Durban on January 21, 2026.

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host two crunch Playoff matches in the upcoming season 4 of the SA20. Meanwhile, the Eliminator will be played at the iconic Centurion on January 22. The Wanderers will serve as the decider of the second finalist with Qualifier 2 on January 23.

Graeme Smith Reflects On Cape Town Hosting SA20 Season 4 Final

The SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, confirmed that Durban will host a playoff fixture for the first time in SA20, saying that it will excite the fans.

"Durban will host a Playoff for the first time, and we’re hoping this will excite the fans, especially because the two best teams of the competition will be playing in that Qualifier 1. We’re also excited to go back to Centurion and Wanderers on Thursday and Friday nights, it’s always key to have the venues close together because the matches are a day apart," Graeme Smith said, as quoted in a release from SA20.

“It's always an interesting challenge for us to get the scheduling of the Playoff matches done and done well. Especially after an exciting Group Match stage that finishes two days before the first Playoff match. I am looking forward to seeing who will be competing," he added.