Manoj Tiwary Takes A Stand Against India vs Pakistan Encounter In Asia Cup 2025: 'Everything Has Been Forgotten...'

Asia Cup 2025: Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary took a stand against the upcoming India versus Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025.

In the Asia Cup 2025, India have been placed in Group A alongside Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Group B consists of Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

India To Face Pakistan On September 14 In Dubai

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will play against their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in their second group stage match of the Asia Cup 2025, on September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue will start their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 10 against the UAE. In their third match of the tournament, India will lock horns against Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 19.

The high-voltage fixture between India and Pakistan will be taking on in the Asia Cup 2025, despite the political turmoil between the two nations.

Manoj Tiwary Slams India vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025

While speaking to ANI, Manoj Tiwary said that he is 'surprised' to see that India will be playing Pakistan despite innocent civilians being killed in the Pahalgam attack. He added that everything had been forgotten after the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Baisaran Valley.

"I am a little surprised that this match is going to happen... After the Pahalgam attack, in which so many innocent civilians were killed, and then the war that followed, a lot of talk was going on that this time we will give a befitting reply. Despite this, after a few months, everything has been forgotten...," Manoj Tiwary said, as quoted by ANI.

The former Indian cricketer added that the value of a human life should be prioritized more than sports.

"I find it hard to believe that this match is happening, that the value of a human life can be zero. What do they want to achieve by playing with Pakistan?... The value of a human life should be more than sports... There is no question of me watching the match at all...," he added.