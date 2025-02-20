'Gambhir Is Going Too Far': Arshdeep Singh's Omission From India's Playing XI Vs BAN In Champions Trophy Causes Huge Stir

Champions Trophy 2025: Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was left out of the starting lineup against Bangladesh, has garnered support from social media keyboard warriors. Since many supporters think the pacer is a reliable bowler who has performed well in crucial situations, the choice to select Harshit over Arshdeep did not sit well with them. India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, also faced criticism on social media for allegedly being biassed.

Arshdeep Singh Left Out Of India Playing XI vs BAN

Team India officially begins their campaign in The ICC Champions Trophy, and they are locking horns against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue's charge against Najmul Shanto's Bangla Tigers. The Indian side will be hungry to avenge the 2017 loss when they were defeated by Pakistan in the summit clash. On the other hand, The Shanto-led side would have a point to prove in the marquee tournament.

Fans of the Indian Cricket Team were outraged when pacer Arshdeep Singh was left out of the Playing XI and Harshit Rana was given preference over him. Team India also rested Varun Chakravarthy and called up Kuldeep Yadav for action. One possible explanation for the pacer's omission is that Rana is a regular player in the format, whereas Arshdeep is not.

Arshdeep Singh takes a catch during a practice session ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates | Image: AP Photo

"We have played a few years back here, so we felt the ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back, and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," Skipper Rohit Sharma said during the toss.

Fans Outraged Over Team Picking Harshit Rana Over Arshdeep