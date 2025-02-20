BIG Setback For Pakistan; INJURED Fakhar Zaman to Miss India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash?

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman is an aggressive batter and has also been in form lately, but will he miss the India game in Dubai? On Wednesday, during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Karachi versus New Zealand, Fakhar picked up an injury while trying to stop a boundary. After that, he left the field. But then, in the death overs - he was back. He fielded for a while, but could not open. He walked into bat at No. 4 and seemed to be struggling with his injury. He could not run well and neither could he be the cricketer he is. His painful stay lasted 28 balls. He scored a breezy 42 before being dismissed. His knock was laced with four boundaries.

Will Fakhar Zaman Miss Clash vs India?

It cannot be confirmed as of now whether he will be available for that game against India in Dubai or not. The medical team of the PCB is currently awaiting the reports of Fakhar before taking a final call on him.

According to media reports, the Pakistan team management is now awaiting Fakhar's medical reports. "Fakhar Zaman has complained of a strain in his chest area. A final decision will be made after reviewing his medical reports," the management stated.

