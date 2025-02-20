Updated 12:56 IST, February 20th 2025
LAST Dance For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? Ex-IND Star Makes HUGE Claim Ahead of India's CT 2025 Game vs Bangladesh
ICC Champions Trophy 25: There is much-speculation around the future of Rohit and Kohli even before India plays their CT 2025 opener vs Bangladesh in Dubai.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: There is much-speculation around the future of Rohit and Kohli even before India plays their CT 2025 opener vs Bangladesh in Dubai. Both the cricketers are arguably the best white-ball batters of the generation. With both the cricketers in the twilight of their careers, will it be the last time we see the two together for India in white-ball cricket? Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, who has shared the dressing-room with Rohit and Kohli, reckoned this will be their last appearance at an ICC tournament.
‘Last ICC tournament for Rohit and Virat’
"I think it's going to be a tournament where it could be potentially the last ICC tournament for Rohit and Virat. Potentially, as in, could not be either, but maybe one of the last times you'll probably get to see Rohit and Kohli together. So, you know, I think they would want to make it count, as would everybody else in the team. So, I think they'll work very hard to take this one home," Robin Uthappa told PTI.
Ind vs Ban PREVIEW
Team India, given their history against Bangladesh, would start overwhelming favourites. India has played Bangladesh on 41 occasions, winning 32 times. At Dubai, it would be interesting to see how the strip behaves as it is a fresh pitch that would be used for the Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team would surely be cautioned against being complacent in the game. At the Dubai International Stadium (DIS) batting second is recommended and that makes the all-important toss crucial. Team India would hope they get their campaign off to a winning start. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would like to make it as difficult as possible for Rohit's side.
