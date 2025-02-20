LAST Dance For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? Ex-IND Star Makes HUGE Claim Ahead of India's CT 2025 Game vs Bangladesh

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: There is much-speculation around the future of Rohit and Kohli even before India plays their CT 2025 opener vs Bangladesh in Dubai. Both the cricketers are arguably the best white-ball batters of the generation. With both the cricketers in the twilight of their careers, will it be the last time we see the two together for India in white-ball cricket? Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, who has shared the dressing-room with Rohit and Kohli, reckoned this will be their last appearance at an ICC tournament.

‘Last ICC tournament for Rohit and Virat’

"I think it's going to be a tournament where it could be potentially the last ICC tournament for Rohit and Virat. Potentially, as in, could not be either, but maybe one of the last times you'll probably get to see Rohit and Kohli together. So, you know, I think they would want to make it count, as would everybody else in the team. So, I think they'll work very hard to take this one home," Robin Uthappa told PTI.

