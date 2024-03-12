Advertisement

Team India concluded the thrilling five-Test series on a triumphant note, securing a resounding 4-1 victory over England. The series held special significance as the final Test in Dharamsala marked Ravichandran Ashwin's 100th Test cap for India, during which he achieved the remarkable milestone of 500 Test wickets. However, amidst his professional achievements, Ashwin faced a personal crisis when his mother fell severely ill.

Ashwin calls Rohit Sharma a kind-hearted man

Despite attempting to arrange immediate travel from Rajkot to Chennai to be by his mother's side, Ashwin encountered logistical challenges. In a touching display of empathy and leadership, Indian captain Rohit Sharma intervened, offering to arrange a charter flight for Ashwin to hasten his journey home, regardless of the potential impact on the team's lineup.

Sharing the emotional ordeal on his YouTube channel, Ashwin expressed his gratitude to Cheteshwar Pujara for facilitating the charter flight and Rohit Sharma for his unwavering support. Rohit's gesture extended beyond arranging the flight; he ensured that the team physio, Kamlesh, accompanied Ashwin for support and reassurance.

“I asked how she was and if she was conscious. The doctor apparently told me that she was not in a position to be seen. I started tearing up. I was searching for a flight but I couldn’t get one. The Rajkot airport closes down at 6 as there are no flights from there after 6. I didn’t know what to do. Rohit (Sharma) and Rahul (Dravid) Bhai came to my room and Rohit literally asked me to stop thinking and leave to be there with my family. And he was trying to arrange a charter flight for me,” Ashwin revealed the details on his YouTube channel.

"A big thank you to Cheteshwar Pujara. He spoke to a lot of people and arranged for the charter flight. I didn't know how I spent 2 hours in that flight back home.

"Our team physio Kamlesh is my good friend. What Rohit did was beautiful. Rohit asked Kamlesh to join me on my flight to Chennai. I told Rohit that Kamlesh is one of the two physios with the team and how he could send him with me when the team was playing a crucial Test.

"Rohit is like 'That's okay'. But I told Kamlesh to stay back with the team. However, when I went down to the lobby, Kamlesh and a security person were standing there.

"Rohit was calling Kamlesh and keeping a tab on me throughout the journey back home.

"I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit. If I were captain, I would ask anyone in that position to go home. There's no second thought in that. But, to keep a constant tab on me, calling Kamlesh and asking him to accompany me. Unbelievable!

“I see an outstanding leader in Rohit Sharma. He is something special. For this kind heart, he has won so many titles, including 5 IPL titles. God doesn't give easily. I hope Rohit achieves something even more big. I will pray to God for that.”

Watch how Rohit Sharma cared for Ash.



The Emotional Rollercoaster @ashwinravi99 went through between picking his 500th and heading back home.



Part II of Bazball x Jamball is out! Video link below! 👇🏻https://t.co/uveFhON41m pic.twitter.com/Rf97OAULSO — Crikipidea (@crikipidea) March 12, 2024

Ashwin's heartfelt gratitude and admiration for Rohit exemplify the profound impact of leadership rooted in empathy and selflessness.