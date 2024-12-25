'Just Enjoy The Moment': AUS Captain Pat Cummins Sends Heartwarming Message To Debutant Sam Konstas Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

India and Australia are all geared up for the fourth test that will be taking place at the MCG on Boxing Day. Australia will be having Sam Konstas making his debut in the fourth test against India after Nathan McSweeney was dropped for his string of bad performances. The 19-year old Konstas will be opening the batting alongside Usman Khawaja who is double his age and in the twilight of his career. As the boxing day test match is set to be played, Australian captain Pat Cummins had some words of wisdom for the 19 year old batter.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins understands what a teenager goes through on a high-profile Test debut and knows what he needs to tell a young Sam Konstas: "Have fun and don't overthink".

Konstas, 18, is all set to make his debut against India in the Boxing Day Test, starting Thursday. Konstas has created a lot of buzz in Australian domestic cricket and his Test debut at the expense of Nathan McSweeney has become quite an event.

When the skipper was asked about his feelings during his Test debut at 19, Cummins spoke about an element of naivety that can stop a kid from overthinking about how big a deal it is.

"I spent a bit of the time wondering why or how I was there, how it happened so quick. I just remember being really excited and I think it's similar to Sammy (Konstas) this week.

"There's a level of naivety that you just want to go out and play like you do when you're a kid in the backyard," Cummins said during the pre-match press interaction.

"You just want to take the game on, have fun and not overthink. So that's the message to Sam. That's definitely how I felt as an 18-year-old, I was just really excited," Cummins fondly recollected.

Cummins shared with Konstas, how he, as a teenager, handled his debut back in 2011.

"I was saying this to Sam the other day, I remember as an 18 year old I was thinking if I didn't have a great game it wasn't my fault, it was the selector's fault for picking me.

"I was like, well they're the idiots that picked an 18 year old. You're so young starting out your career it's just it's boxing day doesn't get any better than this so just enjoy the moment," he laughed.

For Cummins, having 38-year-old opener Usman Khawaja, who is exactly double Konstas' age is a boon for the youngster as he will have calming influence at the other end even as youngsters with uncluttered mind always have an edge.