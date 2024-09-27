sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Australia bowls first in 4th ODI against England in first return to Lord's since controversial test

Published 18:49 IST, September 27th 2024

Australia bowls first in 4th ODI against England in first return to Lord's since controversial test

The Australians haven't played at Lord's since a test against England in the summer of 2023 that will live long in Ashes infamy.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Brydon Carse
Brydon Carse bats during the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:49 IST, September 27th 2024