Published 18:29 IST, July 15th 2024
'You won't be there in Pakistan': Australia Chief Selector Sends Clear Cut Message To David Warner
David Warner recently announced his retirement from T20Is. Australia's World T20 game against eventual champions India was his last international appearance
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australia's skipper Mitchell Marsh and David Warner during T20 World Cup 2024 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:13 IST, July 15th 2024