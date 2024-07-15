sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:29 IST, July 15th 2024

'You won't be there in Pakistan': Australia Chief Selector Sends Clear Cut Message To David Warner

David Warner recently announced his retirement from T20Is. Australia's World T20 game against eventual champions India was his last international appearance

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australia's skipper Mitchell Marsh and David Warner during T20 World Cup 2024
Australia's skipper Mitchell Marsh and David Warner during T20 World Cup 2024 | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
18:13 IST, July 15th 2024