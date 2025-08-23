Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 3rd ODI Match Live In India?

South African players celebrating after picking a wicket in the 1st ODI against Australia | Image: AP

Australia vs South Africa: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will square off against Aiden Markram's South Africa in the third and final match of the ODI series, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, on Sunday, August 24.

The Proteas have already clinched the three-game ODI series after clinching back-to-back wins in the first two matches. Now, the visitors will be aiming to whitewash the Aussies in the 50-over series. On the other hand, Australia will try to end the series on a high note.

In the previous second ODI match of the series, South Africa clinched a stunning 84-run win over Australia on August 22.

Recapping the second ODI match of the series, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat. Aiden Markram's decision did go in their favour.

It was Matthew Breetzke (88 runs from 78 balls, 8 fours and 2 sixes), and Tristan Stubbs (74 runs from 87 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) who propelled the Proteas to 277 in the first inning.

Adam Zampa led the Aussie bowling attack with his three-wicket haul in his 10-over spell.

During the run chase, Josh Inglis (87 runs from 74 balls, 10 fours and 2 sixes) was the lone performer for the hosts. Rest, no batter could put up a show in the game. Cameron Green (35 runs from 54 balls, 3 fours) tried his best, but it was not enough to chase down the target.

Lungi Ngidi led the South African bowling attack with his five-wicket haul in his 8.4-over spell. The Proteas bundled out Australia in the 37.4th over for 193 runs.

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played?

The Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday (August 24).

What time will the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match get underway?

The Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI will get underway at 10 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played?

The Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will take place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Australia.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India?