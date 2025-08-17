Australia vs South Africa, ODI Series: Schedule, Live Streaming, H2H, Squads, And All You Need To Know

South Africa's Dewald Brevis in action against Australia in the T20I series | Image: Instagram/@proteasmencsa

Australia vs South Africa: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will square off against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the three-match ODI series, starting from August 19, Tuesday.

Currently, South Africa are in a white-ball tour of Australia, which includes three T20Is and ODIs.

In the recently concluded T20I series, Australia clinched a 2-1 victory against South Africa. The Aussies started the 20-over series with a 17-run win over the Proteas in Darwin.

In the second T20I clash, South Africa made a solid comeback and clinched a 53-run victory over Australia. In the final fixture of the T20Is, it was the Aussies who had the last laugh by sealing a two-wicket win in Cairns.

After the conclusion of the T20Is, Australia will now take on South Africa in the ODI series.

The first match of the ODI series will be held at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on August 19th. The Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay will host the second match of the 50-over series on Friday, August 22nd.

The final and third ODI match of the series between Australia and South Africa will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, on August 24, Sunday.

Australia vs South Africa, ODI Series: All You Need To Know

Australia vs South Africa, ODI Series: Schedule

1st ODI, Australia vs South Africa: August 19, Tuesday - Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns - 10 AM IST

2nd ODI, Australia vs South Africa: August 22, Friday - Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay - 10 AM IST

3rd ODI, Australia vs South Africa: August 24, Sunday - Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay - 10 AM IST

Australia vs South Africa, ODI Series: Live Streaming

The ODI series between Australia and South Africa will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Meanwhile, the three-match ODI series will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.

Australia vs South Africa, ODI Series: Head-To-Head

Overall, South Africa and Australia have locked horns 110 times. Out of which, Australia clinched 51 wins, and South Africa sealed 55 victories.

Australia vs South Africa, ODI Series: Squads

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa.