Karun Nair Lauds Gautam Gambhir’s Positive Influence On Team India During England Tour: 'He Gave Us A Lot Of Encouragement And Support'

India vs England: India batter Karun Nair heaped praise on head coach Gautam Gambhir for his constant 'encouragement' and 'support' to Team India during the England Tour.

Team India's five-match series against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended in a draw. England clinched wins at Headingley and Lord's. On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led Team India conquered Edgbaston and Kennington Oval. Meanwhile, the fourth Test match of the series at Old Trafford in Manchester was drawn.

It was Shubman Gill and Harry Brook who were named the 'Player of the Series' after the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Karun Nair Commends Gautam Gambhir For Supporting Players In The Indian Dressing Room

While speaking on RevSportz, Karun Nair said that Gautam Gambhir always tried to encourage and support the players in the dressing room.

When talking about himself, Nair added that the head coach always gave him confidence to go out on the crease and give his best.

"...Gauti bhai was someone who gave us a lot of encouragement and support. I can talk for myself that he really gave me the confidence to go out there and give it my best. So, the whole focus was to go out there and play the way I know, to play for the team in any situation that I was in," Karun Nair said as quoted by ANI.

Karun Nair's Numbers In Tests

In the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Karun Nair played four matches and eight innings, scoring 205 runs at an average of 25.62 and a strike rate of 52.56.

The 33-year-old's best knock in the series came in the first innings in the fifth Test match, where he played a 57-run knock from 109 balls at a strike rate of 52.29.

Karun Nair made his Test debut in 2016 against England at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. In Tests, Nair played 10 matches and 15 innings, scoring 579 runs at an average of 41.36, and a strike rate of 64.63.